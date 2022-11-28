Former PM Boris Johnson was recently welcomed to the county by Sarah Dines – Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales.

Dines had previously served as Johnson’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, and accompanied him as he visited Ukrainian refugees who had settled in the Derbyshire Dales – as well as local companies involved in the production of personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

Dines said: “I always welcome the opportunity to showcase everything that our area has to offer, such as the amazing people, splendid businesses and superb products. Boris is no stranger to us here, having visited the Dales regularly – and I welcomed the chance to showcase our people, businesses, and products once again to someone who is such an ambassador for Britain and British products wherever he goes.

Sarah Dines MP and Boris Johnson MP during the latter’s visit to Derbyshire.

“Boris also took the opportunity to personally thank some of the heroes and companies in Derbyshire Dales who were amongst the first to domestically produce personal protective equipment for the frontlines of the hospital and care-home staff during the Covid-19 emergency. Boris also took the time to write a note to some Ukrainian refugees who have made our area their home and I know they were very grateful, as they see Boris as someone who has supported their country.”

Dines added that she was certain Boris was enthused by his latest trip to the Derbyshire Dales.

“It was great to hear Boris echo my own thoughts as in the heart of what had been the Silicon Valley of the Eighteenth Century, Boris called for a second, green, industrial revolution – propelling the United Kingdom to drive its way out of the world-wide economic slump caused by Covid-19 and the debilitating war in Ukraine, and lead the way on international markets.

