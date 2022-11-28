Terry Gould, 46, reported incidents of harassment and assault from friends of his ex-wife “53 times” to police in the year leading up to the incident on March 28.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Gould had divorced his ex in 2006.

A Freedom Of Information request showed he had called police 53 times to complain about “various run-ins with associates of his ex-partner”, said his solicitor Steve Brint.

The incident unfolded on Bolsover's Sherwood Street

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said on March 28 Gould’s victim was on his way home in Bolsover with a takeaway when the defendant drove past.

Following an altercation between the two Gould picked up a “table or chair leg” and chased the complainant - who was forced to drop his takeaway meal - before striking him to the legs.

The court heard Gould’s victim was left with injuries to his legs and arms.

Gould's solicitor Mr Brint said his client said: “There are those who side with the partner and those who side with him.

“It’s fair to say Mr Gould chased him down the road and went over the top in self- defence.”

The defendant, of New Bolsover, Bolsover, admitted assault with actual bodily harm and possessing a weapon in a public place.

A magistrate told him: “Unfortunately you took matters far too far.”

Gould was handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, 250 hours unpaid work and a 12-month restraining order.