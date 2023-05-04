News you can trust since 1855
Boris Johnson filmed without seatbelt in Derbyshire local election campaign video

Former PM Boris Johnson has been filmed travelling in a car without a seatbelt while speaking to camera urging people not to back Labour in the Derbyshire local elections.

By Ben McVay
Published 4th May 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:06 BST

Derbyshire Constabulary has reacted to calls for an investigation by stating it is unclear where the video – posted on Twitter – was filmed.

In the video – which shows Boris sitting in a moving car while speaking without a seatbelt – he says he is ‘appealing to all Derbyshire conservatives’ adding: “Conservative councillors deliver better services for better value for money”.

The video comes as political commentators say the Tories have “much to lose” in North East Derbyshire.

Former PM Boris Johnson has been filmed travelling in a car without a seatbeltFormer PM Boris Johnson has been filmed travelling in a car without a seatbelt
Former PM Boris Johnson has been filmed travelling in a car without a seatbelt
However Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP Mr Johnson’s message has been hijacked by Twitter users in uproar that he appears to be flouting car safety laws.

Addressing Derbyshire Police, Lady Lawson of Galloway writes: “Unclear where this video was made, but Mr Johnson is openly admitting to "campaigning in Derbyshire".

"It's an offence to be in a moving vehicle *without a seatbelt on* Please investigate”.

Read more: Residents begin casting Local Election votes in Derbyshire

The Derbyshire force responds by saying: “Although Boris Johnson mentions Derbyshire, it is unclear where this was filmed as Boris mentions campaigning across the country, the force was not notified of any visits Boris Johnson was making to Derbyshire and have no reason to believe this video was taken in Derbyshire.”

@grumoyoldhector, incensed by the police reaction, writes: “So what you are saying is, it is fine to sit in a moving vehicle without a seat belt if nobody can prove where the vehicle was at the time ?”

However Derbyshire Constabulary responds: “Hi, no not at all, we understand that not wearing a seat belt is illegal. However if the law was broken in another county then this needs to be reported to the local police force so they are able to investigate this.”

