The outcome in Derbyshire and across the country – as 230 councils go to the polls with about 8,000 affected councillors – may also provide a measure of public opinion for the main political parties prior to any General Election.

All eyes will be on the county’s affected local authorities including; Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council; Labour-led Bolsover District Council; Conservative-led NE Derbyshire District Council; Tightly-contested High Peak Borough Council; Conservative-led Amber Valley Borough Council; Conservative-led Erewash Borough Council; Conservative-led Derbyshire Dales District Council; and tightly-contested South Derbyshire District Council.

Derbyshire County Council’s next Local Election will take place in May, 2025, and the county council will therefore not be taking part in Thursday’s 2023 Local Elections but the local authority will no doubt be watching out for results at other local authorities as they come in.

Derbyshire residents will be casting their votes today, Thursday, May 4, 2023, during the Local Elections as they hope to influence how their local authorities oversee their neighbourhoods and towns.

Those who wish to vote in person including those acting as a proxy on behalf of someone else will need to produce acceptable photographic ID at polling stations to confirm their identity before they can be issued with a ballot paper.

Voting began at 7am and will finish at 10pm with the results for the Derbyshire local authorities expected to be released during Friday, May 5.

