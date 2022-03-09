Betting shop plans submitted for former job centre in Clay Cross

Done Brothers Cash Betting Ltd have applied to take over the old Jobcentre Plus building on Bridge Street in Clay Cross which has lain vacant since October 2017.

In a planning document the company, which owns the bookmaking chain Betfred, outlined that their current site on Market Street was not big enough to meet the demand of customers.

It also stated that the move would potentially free up the smaller building that Betfred currently occupies nearby for another business to operate from.

Betfred is hoping to move to the former job centre building in Clay Cross

A planning report submitted on behalf of Done Brothers Cash Betting Ltd said: “Betfred already operate a bookmakers in Clay Cross at 21a Market Street, Clay Cross, S45 9JE. The existing store is smaller than the application property and Betfred require a larger premises to meet demand.

"The proposal therefore seeks a relocation of Betfred’s existing bookmaker business within Market Street and would not result in any additional bookmakers’ business within the town centre.

“Relocation of Betfred’s business within the Town Centre will retain a local business, staff employment and bring a vacant unit back into use within Market Street which

supports economic growth principles in national and local planning policy; furthermore, the existing Betfred Unit will be marketed to accommodate a new tenant.”

The job centre in Clay Cross was among 87 in the UK earmarked for closure because of ‘low usage’ at the site, with the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) stating it would reimburse travel costs for claimants to the nearest sites in Chesterfield and Alfreton.

If plans are approved, the frontage of the building would be changed to include Betfred signage and would see the installation of new windows.

The interior of the site would also be updated for use as a betting shop.

Derbyshire County Council, as the highways authority, said it has no objections to the plans “given the former use, central location and existing on-street parking restriction in place and public car parking in the vicinity of the site.”

To view or comment on the plans visit North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning portal and search reference 22/00160/FL.