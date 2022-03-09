Details emerge about plans for new bypass between Chesterfield and Staveley

MPs and councillors from across the political spectrum say the Staveley bypass project will reduce traffic on the busy A619 from Chesterfield to Brimington and Staveley, cut journey times on other roads and open up regeneration opportunities.

The scheme, which council leaders are calling the Chesterfield to Staveley Regeneration Route, was awarded £93m from the Government in 2020, but was first raised as an idea almost 100 years ago.

Now information has been sent to residents in the area about the proposed route, urging them to take part in a public consultation.

Derbyshire County Council says a new road from Chesterfield to Staveley is needed because of traffic congestion on the A619.

A letter from Derbyshire County Council says the route proposed for the two-way single carriageway road is from ‘the Sainsbury’s roundabout, across Works Road and through Hall Lane to Staveley’.

"We’ve looked at several options for easing congestion on the A619 now and in the future and we want to know what you think of the latest proposals before we progress to the next stage and ask Government for funding for the project,” the letter, sent out this week adds.

Council chiefs say the new road is needed because of ongoing congestion through Brimington and Staveley.

"If a new road isn’t built delays are likely to increase along the A619 and surrounding area in the future,” the letter says.

The congestion on the current main road leads to ‘rat-running’ on smaller roads, consultation documents add.

Alternative proposals, such as upgrading the existing A619, constructing a different route or tackling the issues just through increased walking and cycling have been ruled out as insufficient.

An A619 upgrade would ‘change the character of Brimington, Hollingwood and Staveley’ because of the building demolitions required.

The proposed route will pass the Heritage Green housing development to a new roundabout at Brimington Road North and Station Road.

It would then run north of Brimington and Hollingwood to a new roundabout on Works Road, before reaching Hall Lane.

The online consultation begins on Monday, March 14 and will end on Sunday, April 10.