Sadness as Chesterfield pub landlord hands in notice

The team at Brimington’s Red Lion will be leaving the pub in June, saying they made the ‘very hard’ decision at Christmas.

They have urged regulars to support the new management team when it takes over in the summer.

A post on Facebook reads: “We handed our notice in at Christmas, we have to give six months notice and we will be leaving in June.”

Drinkers have reacted with sadness after it was revealed the management at popular Chesterfield pub The Red Lion, in Brimington, were calling time.

The team said they will miss the ‘amazing’ people they have met and served at the venue.

“We will sadly miss our time with you all here as we have been made to feel very welcome and met some amazing people, and I stress some AMAZING people in such a small space of time,” the post added.

"We wish you all well and hope you will all give the new management the kind, caring, loving response we had during our time in your local pub.”

They urged people to continue to make bookings, which will be passed on to the next manager.

People have reacted with sadness to the news.

One resident posted it was ‘such a shame to lose you guys from the pub’.

Another woman said: “Sorry you are leaving but wish you all the best.”