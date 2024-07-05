Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linsey Farnsworth won the Amber Valley seat from Conservative Nigel Mills, earning 15,746 votes – and becoming the first Labour candidate to be elected in the constituency since 2005.

Speaking after the result, Farnsworth praised her new constituents in Amber Valley – and pledged not to let them down after backing Labour again for the first time in 19 years.

She said: “It’s the honour of my life to be elected to serve my home constituency. For everyone in Amber Valley – those who voted for me, those who voted differently, and those who stayed home – I promise to represent you all, be your voice in parliament and I will always be on your side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was asked recently what is my favourite thing about it Amber Valley. My answer was the people. We are amongst the friendliest people in the world and I know that everyone across the political spectrum wants the best for our constituency and I’ll work with all and anyone who shares our aim of making Amber Valley the best place possible to live, work and learn.

Amber Valley has swung to Labour - and the constituency’s new MP has spoken after the result was confirmed earlier today.