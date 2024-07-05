Amber Valley swings back to Labour amid Tory collapse across Derbyshire – as new MP says “I won’t let you down”
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking after the result, Farnsworth praised her new constituents in Amber Valley – and pledged not to let them down after backing Labour again for the first time in 19 years.
She said: “It’s the honour of my life to be elected to serve my home constituency. For everyone in Amber Valley – those who voted for me, those who voted differently, and those who stayed home – I promise to represent you all, be your voice in parliament and I will always be on your side.
“I was asked recently what is my favourite thing about it Amber Valley. My answer was the people. We are amongst the friendliest people in the world and I know that everyone across the political spectrum wants the best for our constituency and I’ll work with all and anyone who shares our aim of making Amber Valley the best place possible to live, work and learn.
READ THIS: Nigel Mills expresses gratitude after falling to General Election defeat – as Amber Valley votes for new Labour MP
“Thank you to the people of Amber Valley. You’ve put your faith in me, voted for change, and supported a Labour Party with a clear, positive vision for our future. I won’t let you down.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.