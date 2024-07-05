Nigel Mills expresses gratitude after falling to General Election defeat – as Amber Valley votes for new Labour MP

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
Amber Valley has voted for a Labour MP for the first time since 2005 – as the outgoing Nigel Mills thanked his constitutents for their support.

Nigel Mills lost his Amber Valley seat to Labour’s Linsey Farnsworth, who claimed 15,746 votes. Mills had held the seat for the Conservatives since 2010, but also finished behind Reform UK’s Alex Stevenson – who won 12,192 votes compared to Mills’ 10,725.

Mills issued a statement following the result, in which he wished his successor well and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Amber Valley.

He said: “Following the election yesterday I am no longer the MP for Amber Valley. It has been an honour to represent this area for the last 14 years and I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve my home area.

Amber Valley is one of a number of Derbyshire seats that swung to Labour.Amber Valley is one of a number of Derbyshire seats that swung to Labour.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported me through five General Elections and everyone across Amber Valley for the welcome and courtesy they have shown me over that time.

“I wish my successor Linsey Farnsworth all the best as the new MP. My office is now closed. We will be in touch regarding any open casework in the coming days to agree the best way forward.”

