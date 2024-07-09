Amber Valley and Mid Derbyshire’s new Labour MPs aim to bring in new opportunities

Pictured Is Amber Valley'S Labour Mp Linsey Farnsworth

Amber Valley and Mid Derbyshire’s two new MPs – who were victorious among a clean sweep of Derbyshire’s 11 constituencies by the Labour Party in the General Election – are hoping they can bring new opportunities to their respective regions.

Newly-elected Amber Valley Labour MP Linsey Farnsworth defeated former Conservative MP Nigel Mills and newly-elected Mid Derbyshire Labour MP Jonathan Davies beat other candidate hopefuls to take the former Conservative Mid Derbyshire seat which became vacant following former Tory MP Pauline Latham’s retirement.

Following Labour’s overall landslide victory in the General Election, which was fought nationally on the economy, the NHS and immigration, newly-elected Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has promised to prioritise the NHS, crime prevention, workers’ rights, energy security and border control, as well as building new homes and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Ms Farnsworth, who lives in Amber Valley with her husband and teenage children, said: “My vision for Amber Valley is one of hope and opportunity so that everyone has a fair chance at life and all our children can fulfil their potential.

Mid Derbyshire Mp Jonathan Davies In London, Courtesy Of Mr Davies

“This vision is driven not only by the fact I live in Amber Valley but by what the residents of Amber Valley tell me on the doorsteps. I will be the MP that listens and puts the needs of Amber Valley first.”

Ms Farnsworth has said she is proud of her working class background after her father had been a coal miner and a bricklayer and she has explained how she understands the strain the NHS has been placed under from her own personal family experiences.

Following her election success, the Amber Valley Borough Councillor also stated: “It’s the honour of my life to be elected to serve my home constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For everyone in Amber Valley – those who voted for me, those who voted differently, and those who stayed home – I promise to represent you all, be your voice in Parliament, and I will always be on your side.

“I was asked recently what is my favourite thing about Amber Valley. My answer was the people.

“We are amongst the friendliest people in the world and I know that everyone across the political spectrum wants the best for our constituency and I’ll work with all and anyone who shares our aim of making Amber Valley the best place possible to live, work and learn.”

Mid Derbyshire’s new Labour MP Jonathan Davies, who is a Chesterfield Borough Councillor, described the Conservative Government’s lengthy reign as ’14 years of decline’ and that following the General Election on July 4 the country and his constituency face a ‘fresh start with opportunity for everyone’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: “Opportunity to get ahead in life. Opportunity for better health. And a fresh impetus for the future of the environment, forged in the white heat of a green industrial revolution.

“I have spoken to thousands of people throughout this campaign. Their stories have inspired me to fight for the change they desperately need.”

Mr Davies used to teach music in schools before he went into healthcare regulation where he worked with NHS and social care providers and says he began to understand the pressures on health care services.

He added that he wants great public services for everyone to be available when needed and for them to be delivered with the best value for taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Davies also said he has been inspired to fight for change after speaking to many people during his campaign.

Mr Davies said: “To govern is to serve – and service of the people of Mid Derbyshire will be my touchstone everyday whether you voted for me or not.”

He graciously wished his fellow candidates well in their future endeavours and thanked election staff, campaign volunteers and his family and friends for their support.

Mr Davies also said: “I pledge to do my utmost to represent the people of Mid Derbyshire’s interests, and fight for the opportunities they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stressed that Labour has a plan for change, will tackle NHS waiting lists, recruit more police and start GB Energy to address the climate emergency and reduce bills down.