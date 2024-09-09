Airbnb admits housing costs in Derbyshire district driven up by holiday homes

After Derbyshire Dales District Council called on the government for extra measures to regulate holiday homes earlier this summer, one of the world’s biggest booking platforms has published a report which suggests that while short-term lets make a positive economic contribution overall, some new rules may be a good idea.

Airbnb commissioned research from multinational consulting giant EY to assess the relationship between house prices, rents and those properties listed on the platform.

The report argues that Airbnb has little to no significant impact on the price and availability of housing in the vast majority of the UK, given the much greater influence of an overall supply shortage, but there were also findings which paint a different picture at the local level.

Peter Arnold, the report’s lead author and EY UK chief economist, said: “Since its inception in 2007, Airbnb has welcomed over 1.5billion guest arrivals around the world. It has also become an important part of the UK tourism economy in sectors, such as accommodation and food services, retail and leisure, and transport.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has called for measures to control holiday homes which are pricing local residents out of the area. (Photo: Anne Shelley/Derbyshire Times)

“This growth has brought significant benefits to individuals, businesses, and local economies. During this period, housing affordability in the UK has also become more challenging, which has drawn criticism on the role of short-term lets owing to the perceived impact on local housing market affordability, particularly in tourism hotspots.”

The Dales was among 15 such hotspots used for in-depth case studies and one of two, along with Cornwall, where there was a correlation between growth in Airbnb availability and an increase in monthly rents relative to incomes, and one of four where there was a corresponding increase in house prices.

According to the research, the district is one of 25 out of 318 local authorities where more than two per cent of all homes are listed on Airbnb.

Listings which were occupied for 90 nights or more per year accounted for 1.21 per cent of the Derbyshire Dales’ total housing stock.

The data showed that the majority of local hosts on Airbnb list one space, for less than three nights a month, and 40 per cent said that the extra income helps them to afford their home.

There are wider benefits too, it says, which must be weighed against any negative impact.

Amanda Cupples, general manager for Airbnb in northern Europe, said “While only a tiny fraction of British homes are listed on Airbnb – typically for just a few days a month – this activity is generating billions for the UK economy and supporting tens of thousands of jobs while helping four in ten hosts afford their homes.”

Largely drawing on work by the Office for National Statistics, the report finds that travel involving Airbnb generated £26million of goods and services produced in the area, and directly supported 427 jobs in the Dales.

It estimates that those economic gains are more than twice the impact on affordability.

Nonetheless, Airbnb insists it would welcome moves to give local authorities “the data, powers and tools they need to regulate short-term rentals.”

Amanda said: “We welcome regulations and we have led in calling for national legislation for short-term lets to help make communities stronger.

“We want to make it easy for local authorities such as Derbyshire Dales to track the positive impacts of home sharing, and for additional targeted measures to be introduced to support the sustainable growth of short-term letting activity, where needed.”

Airbnb has distributed the report to local councillors and key figures in national government, and has previously backed plans for a mandatory national register of all short-term letting accommodation – as set out in the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023.

It remains to be seen though whether that support will extend to the district council’s existing policy ambition, as set out earlier this year, which refers to another proposal in the same legislation, yet to be implemented by the new Government.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We will of course work through the AirBnB report, but the motion approved at our July full council meeting called on the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to see through the previous Government's proposals to place new Use Class Orders on holiday homes, making them subject to planning permission. We hope to make progress with the government on this very soon.

“What is undeniable however is that in many of our local communities here in the Derbyshire Dales the number of holiday homes has grown to such an extent that those communities' sustainability is being adversely affected – and younger working families in particular are being priced out of the local housing market.”

The new report concludes with an emphasis on local solutions, rather than national ones, saying that there is “wide variation in popularity and availability of short-term lets across local authorities” and that “this context should be accounted for when policy measures are considered.”

It adds: “Restricting short-term lets, for example, in holiday hotspots and traditional second-home destinations, will not necessarily result in a greater supply of homes or better affordability because most short-term lets on Airbnb are likely used as primary homes.”

“Even in the few locations where listings on Airbnb account for a greater proportion of the housing stock, attempts to limit short-term lets would cause a loss in economic activity that outweighs the impacts on housing affordability. This could be especially significant in areas where short-term lets have supported the dispersal and growth of tourism beyond the capacity of traditional tourism infrastructure.

"The key action necessary to promote greater supply and affordability is the facilitation of greater house building both in aggregate and in the supply of affordable homes.”

To read the full report, go to https://shorturl.at/ncfBc.

