Police yet to establish identity of man whose body was found at Chesterfield's Walton Dam

Police say they are still working to identify a body found at Walton Dam in Chesterfield yesterday.

Police were called to the scene just after 12.30pm and, together with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, recovered the body of an adult male from the water.

Police at Walton Dam. Picture by Brian Eyre.

On Wednesday morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We're still working to establish the man's identity."

Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

Commenting on our Facebook page, many people said their thoughts were with his loved ones.

