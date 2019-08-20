Man's body found at Walton Dam in Chesterfield

A man's body has been recovered from the water at Walton Dam in Chesterfield, police have confirmed this afternoon.

Officers were called to the beauty spot shortly after 12.30pm and, together with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, recovered the body from the water.

Police at Walton Dam.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Our enquiries are in their early stages but we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

"We're unable to release any more details at this stage."

