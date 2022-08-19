Police ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire man
Police are asking the public to help their efforts to trace a missing Derbyshire man.
Jason Noble was last seen in the Uttoxeter Road area of Derby at 1.00pm on Wednesday, August 17.
The 40-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and facial stubble.
Jason was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper, black trousers and smart shoes.
READ THIS: Police warn parents in Derbyshire village after spike in reports of youths gaining access to derelict buildings
Officers are very concerned for Jason’s welfare. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 839 of August 17:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.