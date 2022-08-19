Police ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Noble was last seen in the Uttoxeter Road area of Derby at 1.00pm on Wednesday, August 17.

The 40-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and facial stubble.

Jason was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper, black trousers and smart shoes.

Any sightings of Jason should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Officers are very concerned for Jason’s welfare. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 839 of August 17:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101