Police warn parents in Derbyshire village after spike in reports of youths gaining access to derelict buildings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in youths accessing empty properties and businesses – especially in the North Wingfield area.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We would like to remind you all about the dangers of properties like this. Dangerous structures can become weaker, unstable and collapse. The buildings are boarded up, surrounded by fencing and clearly unfit for use.

Reports of this nature have risen in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...