Police warn parents in Derbyshire village after spike in reports of youths gaining access to derelict buildings
Officers have urged parents to keep their children safe – after receiving multiple reports of youths entering derelict buildings around a Derbyshire village.
The Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported an increase in youths accessing empty properties and businesses – especially in the North Wingfield area.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We would like to remind you all about the dangers of properties like this. Dangerous structures can become weaker, unstable and collapse. The buildings are boarded up, surrounded by fencing and clearly unfit for use.
Parents were encouraged to make sure their children were aware of these dangers. The SNT spokesperson added: “Please remind your children about the dangers of entering these kinds of properties, they are boarded up for a reason.”