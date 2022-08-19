Police seize car from uninsured driver in Derbyshire town who ignored warnings not to get behind wheel
Police seized a Derbyshire driver’s car after he failed to listen to officers who warned him against using the vehicle.
On Thursday, August 18, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a Volkswagen Golf in the town, as its driver was uninsured.
An SNT spokesperson revealed, however, that the driver had already been told by officers not to get behind the wheel – but had ignored their warnings.
They said: “What makes matters worse is the driver was seen beforehand and advised not to drive the vehicle but decided to drive it anyway.”
Most Popular
-
1
Controversial lower speed limits to come into force on busy commuter road between Chesterfield and Sheffield
-
2
Drivers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire set for weekend disruption – including closure of major A-road
-
3
11 more pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped prestigious awards
-
4
Police investigate reports of ‘suspicious males’ spotted at properties in Derbyshire town
-
5
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after criminals vandalise play equipment with bolt cutters at Derbyshire park
The driver was reported for driving without insurance and their vehicle was seized by SNT officers.