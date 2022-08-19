News you can trust since 1855
Police seize car from uninsured driver in Derbyshire town who ignored warnings not to get behind wheel

Police seized a Derbyshire driver’s car after he failed to listen to officers who warned him against using the vehicle.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:11 pm
On Thursday, August 18, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a Volkswagen Golf in the town, as its driver was uninsured.

An SNT spokesperson revealed, however, that the driver had already been told by officers not to get behind the wheel – but had ignored their warnings.

They said: “What makes matters worse is the driver was seen beforehand and advised not to drive the vehicle but decided to drive it anyway.”

The car was confiscated by SNT officers.

