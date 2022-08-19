Police seize car from uninsured driver in Derbyshire town who ignored warnings not to get behind wheel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, August 18, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a Volkswagen Golf in the town, as its driver was uninsured.

An SNT spokesperson revealed, however, that the driver had already been told by officers not to get behind the wheel – but had ignored their warnings.

They said: “What makes matters worse is the driver was seen beforehand and advised not to drive the vehicle but decided to drive it anyway.”

The car was confiscated by SNT officers.

