Police appeal for witnesses after criminals vandalise play equipment with bolt cutters at Derbyshire park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred overnight between Sunday, August 14 and Monday, August 15 at Lockton Park, Heanor.

The play equipment at the park was damaged with what officers believe to be bolt cutters, and was left unusable as a result of the vandalism.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated and any persons identified will be dealt with accordingly.

This is the state that one piece of equipment was left in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If anyone knows who is responsible for this damage or can provide any information, or recalls seeing anyone about with bolt croppers on the dates in question near the site, please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101