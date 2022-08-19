News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after criminals vandalise play equipment with bolt cutters at Derbyshire park

Police are urging the public to help their investigation into an incident which saw criminals damage play equipment at a Derbyshire park with bolt cutters.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:46 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:46 am

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred overnight between Sunday, August 14 and Monday, August 15 at Lockton Park, Heanor.

The play equipment at the park was damaged with what officers believe to be bolt cutters, and was left unusable as a result of the vandalism.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated and any persons identified will be dealt with accordingly.

This is the state that one piece of equipment was left in.

“If anyone knows who is responsible for this damage or can provide any information, or recalls seeing anyone about with bolt croppers on the dates in question near the site, please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.