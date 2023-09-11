Police “very concerned” for safety of man reported missing from Chesterfield

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are very concerned for the safety of a man missing from Chesterfield.

Craig was last seen in the Hawksley Avenue area of the town at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old, who is 6ft 5ins tall and of stocky build, was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt and brown boots. He was also carrying a navy blue backpack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig was reported missing yesterday evening.

Anyone who seen Craig, or those with any information concerning his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 283-110923:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101