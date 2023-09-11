Police “very concerned” for safety of man reported missing from Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police are very concerned for the safety of a man missing from Chesterfield.
Craig was last seen in the Hawksley Avenue area of the town at around 5.30pm yesterday.
The 48-year-old, who is 6ft 5ins tall and of stocky build, was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt and brown boots. He was also carrying a navy blue backpack.
Anyone who seen Craig, or those with any information concerning his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 283-110923:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.