News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police “very concerned” for safety of man reported missing from Chesterfield

Officers are urging the public to help them trace a missing man from Chesterfield amid concerns for his wellbeing.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are very concerned for the safety of a man missing from Chesterfield.

Craig was last seen in the Hawksley Avenue area of the town at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 48-year-old, who is 6ft 5ins tall and of stocky build, was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt and brown boots. He was also carrying a navy blue backpack.

Craig was reported missing yesterday evening.Craig was reported missing yesterday evening.
Craig was reported missing yesterday evening.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Mountain biker rescued after suffering “multiple injuries” in crash near popular Peak District beauty spot

Anyone who seen Craig, or those with any information concerning his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 283-110923:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceFacebookPeak District