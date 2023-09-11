News you can trust since 1855
Mountain biker rescued after suffering “multiple injuries” in crash near popular Peak District beauty spot

A biker sustained a series of injuries after crashing in the Peak District this weekend – with a mountain rescue team deployed to the scene.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
On Saturday, September 9, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured mountain biker near Jacob’s Ladder, in the Peak District.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “A mountain biker was starting the descent back into the Edale valley, when they hit the rough terrain, resulting in multiple injuries.

“The casualty was treated by a team paramedic and then was carried down into the valley to wait for a land ambulance for a transfer to the hospital.”

The biker suffered a number of injuries in the crash. Credit: BMRTThe biker suffered a number of injuries in the crash. Credit: BMRT
The team wished the casualty a speed recovery and thanked the BMRT volunteers for their assistance.

