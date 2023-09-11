Mountain biker rescued after suffering “multiple injuries” in crash near popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more videos on Shots!

On Saturday, September 9, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured mountain biker near Jacob’s Ladder, in the Peak District.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “A mountain biker was starting the descent back into the Edale valley, when they hit the rough terrain, resulting in multiple injuries.

“The casualty was treated by a team paramedic and then was carried down into the valley to wait for a land ambulance for a transfer to the hospital.”

The biker suffered a number of injuries in the crash. Credit: BMRT