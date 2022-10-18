News you can trust since 1855
Police ‘very concerned for safety’ of man missing from Derbyshire village

Officers are asking the public to help them locate a missing Derbyshire man amid concerns for his safety.

By Tom Hardwick
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help tracing Karl Kimber, who is missing from Pilsley. Karl was last seen at around 9.15am this morning (Tuesday, October 18) in the Lansbury Avenue area.

The 35-year-old is described as around 5ft 10in, of slim build with short dark hair with grey flecks.

He was wearing a black padded coat with a bright blue lining in the hood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. Karl also has a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Any sightings of Karl should be reported to the police.

If you have seen Karl or know where he might be now, please contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference 461 of October 18:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

