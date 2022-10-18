Police officers left shocked after stopping car on busy Derbyshire A-road and finding 14-year-old behind the wheel

On Tuesday, October 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a car being driven erratically on the A617 near Pleasley. A DRPU spokesperson said: “This Focus drove by one of the team with no lights on and all over the road – vehicle then appears to be failing to stop before the driver begins struggling with the gears. “Vehicle stopped and driver found to be a 14-year-old female – we were not expecting that! READ THIS: Derbyshire horror crash sees Mercedes driver in head-on collision with tree – while nearly three times over the limit “She’d decided to take her carer’s vehicle in the middle of the night without their consent in order to go missing. An extremely vulnerable female who has no doubt been prevented from serious harm as a result of our intervention.”