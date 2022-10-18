News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire horror crash sees Mercedes driver in head-on collision with tree – while nearly three times over the limit

A Mercedes driver crashed straight into a tree in Derbyshire – after getting behind the wheel while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, October 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had attended an incident at Owler Bar.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver of this Mercedes decides to negotiate Horsleygate Road whilst nearly three times the legal drink drive limit – this was only going to end one way. Driver collides with a tree and totals his 71 plate car.”

READ THIS: Derbyshire brothers jailed for over a decade after targeting and stealing from homes of vulnerable residents

Remarkably, no one was seriously injured.

Most Popular

Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision – despite the significant damage done to the vehicle involved.