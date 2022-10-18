Derbyshire horror crash sees Mercedes driver in head-on collision with tree – while nearly three times over the limit
A Mercedes driver crashed straight into a tree in Derbyshire – after getting behind the wheel while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.
On Tuesday, October 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had attended an incident at Owler Bar.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver of this Mercedes decides to negotiate Horsleygate Road whilst nearly three times the legal drink drive limit – this was only going to end one way. Driver collides with a tree and totals his 71 plate car.”
Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision – despite the significant damage done to the vehicle involved.