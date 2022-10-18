John Mangan, 32, of Hall Park Close, Littleover and Michael Mangan, 36, of Crosby Street, Stockbrook, worked together and separately to gain access to the homes of vulnerable people across Derbyshire.

They used various ruses to gain entry to properties, including posing as council workers, claiming that a property had a water leak and asking for water for a dog they had with them.

The burglaries took place in Derby, including the Littleover and Chaddesden areas, in March 2021.

The Mangan brothers were sentenced earlier this month.

The pair made off with a shotgun, handbags and purses containing cash and bank cards. In one case a stolen bank card was used in a transaction at an off licence, and the victim was only made aware that she had been burgled when she received a call from the bank about fraudulent card activity.

They pair were arrested on March 23 2021 and subsequently charged. John was charged with four counts of burglary and two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, which related to a separate incident in August 2020 when he hit a police officer over the head and bit another officer.

He initially pleaded not guilty, and the case was adjourned for trial in June 2022 at which point he changed his plea to guilty.

Michael pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation in March 2022.