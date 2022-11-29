Police urge residents of Derbyshire town to help them identify man found unconscious on quiet lane

The Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team received a call at 4.30pm on Monday, November 28 relating to a man who had become unwell in Kirks Lane, Belper – and was found by a passer-by.

The man, who is believed to have been out jogging, did not have any identification on him and despite enquiries, officers have been unable to find out who he is.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build, with brown, greying hair. He is believed to be aged in his fifties or sixties.

The man was discovered on Kirk’s Lane.

At the time, he was wearing red Asics trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with a blue Bud Lite logo, black gloves, a blue camouflage snood and black-framed glasses.

If you recognise the description of the man or have any other information which may help to identify him, contact the police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22000696898:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101