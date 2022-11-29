Police urge residents of Derbyshire town to help them identify man found unconscious on quiet lane
Officers are urging the public to help them identify a man who was found unconscious yesterday in a Derbyshire town.
The Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team received a call at 4.30pm on Monday, November 28 relating to a man who had become unwell in Kirks Lane, Belper – and was found by a passer-by.
The man, who is believed to have been out jogging, did not have any identification on him and despite enquiries, officers have been unable to find out who he is.
He is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build, with brown, greying hair. He is believed to be aged in his fifties or sixties.
At the time, he was wearing red Asics trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with a blue Bud Lite logo, black gloves, a blue camouflage snood and black-framed glasses.
If you recognise the description of the man or have any other information which may help to identify him, contact the police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 22000696898:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.