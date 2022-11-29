News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire pub worker arrested while driving home after having ‘a couple for the road’ and failing breath test

A driver was stopped in a Derbyshire village as they left the pub where they worked – and failed a breath test after having a “couple for the road.”

By Tom Hardwick
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:43pm

On Monday, November 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Newton after they were seen leaving a pub.

During the spot check, officers discovered that the motorist had just finished work – where they had what was described as a “couple for the road.”

The driver was taken into custody after the spot check.

The driver returned a positive breath test, indicating that they were over the drink-drive limit, and was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.