Police urge residents of Derbyshire town to check dashcam and CCTV footage amid search for missing pensioner

Catherine Dilly was reported missing from her home in Stonelow Road, Dronfield on Monday, October 17.

Officers are now asking for anyone who lives in, or was driving through the town, to check footage between 9.00am and 7.00pm on Monday for any sightings of Catherine.

The 84-year-old, who is 5ft 6ins tall and slim, usually wears black trousers, flat black shoes and either a grey or blue coat. It is believed Catherine, who wears her hair in a ponytail, is also carrying a large black handbag.

Catherine, 84, was last sighted on Monday.

Catherine is known to visit Chesterfield, usually using the 43 or 44 bus service, and also has links to the Sheffield area.