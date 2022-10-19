Police appeal to trace man after assault at bar in Derbyshire town centre
Police are asking the public to help them locate a man in connection with an assault at a Derbyshire bar.
Officers carrying out enquiries into reports of an assault in Ripley have issued more CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.
The man is also thought to have visited Association Bar on Nottingham Road during the night of Friday, October 7 and into the early hours of Saturday, October 8.
Officers believe he could be a key witness, and although the image is not the best quality, they hope that someone may recognise him and come forward.
The police are also continuing to appeal for anyone with dashcam footage who drove through Ripley town centre and along Butterley Hill between 12.30am and 2.00am on Saturday, October 8.
If you recognise the man in these pictures, or have dashcam footage from the area, contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference number 22*585979:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.