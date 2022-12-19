Police urge public to help them find Derbyshire woman missing since last week
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help locating a woman who has not been seen since last week.
Officers are trying to locate a Derby woman called Eleanor, who was last seen around noon on Wednesday, December 14 in the Abbey area of the city.
The 27-year-old, who also goes by the name Ellie, is around 5ft 4in and slim with ginger hair. She also has a wrist tattoo and nose piercing.
It is thought Eleanor may be wearing a grey woolly jumper, denim dungarees and grey boots.
Anyone who recognises Eleanor, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 590 of December 18:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.