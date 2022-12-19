Police urge public to help them find Derbyshire woman missing since last week

Officers are trying to locate a Derby woman called Eleanor, who was last seen around noon on Wednesday, December 14 in the Abbey area of the city.

The 27-year-old, who also goes by the name Ellie, is around 5ft 4in and slim with ginger hair. She also has a wrist tattoo and nose piercing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought Eleanor may be wearing a grey woolly jumper, denim dungarees and grey boots.

Anyone who recognises Eleanor, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 590 of December 18:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101