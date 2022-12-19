Elderly Derbyshire woman dies and two men injured after car crash
A car crash in Derbyshire has claimed the life of an elderly woman – and left two men injured.
Emergency services were called to Acorn Way, Derby just before 2.50pm on Sunday, December 11 – after reports of a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Suzuki Celerio.
The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident and carried out initial enquiries.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman aged in her 80s and from Derby had been a passenger in the Suzuki. She suffered serious injuries following the collision and was taken to hospital.
“She died in hospital on Friday, December 16 and her family are aware. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“Officers are carrying out an investigation into the crash and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage.”
READ THIS: Derbyshire Police share appeal to find wanted man as murder investigation continues after woman found dead
Those with information are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000724395: