Emergency services were called to Acorn Way, Derby just before 2.50pm on Sunday, December 11 – after reports of a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Suzuki Celerio.

The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident and carried out initial enquiries.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman aged in her 80s and from Derby had been a passenger in the Suzuki. She suffered serious injuries following the collision and was taken to hospital.

One of the people involved in the collision has died.

“She died in hospital on Friday, December 16 and her family are aware. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“Officers are carrying out an investigation into the crash and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage.”

