Derbyshire Police share appeal to find wanted man as murder investigation continues after woman found dead
Derbyshire Police have urged the public to help their Northumbria counterparts locate a man wanted as part of a murder investigation.
Northumbria Police are continuing their murder investigation after Michelle Hanson, 47, was found dead at an address in Sunderland on December 3.
Derbyshire Police have shared their appeal to locate Alexander Carr, a suspect in the investigation, who is also from the Sunderland area.
Officers have issued a new image of the 32-year-old, and are urging anyone who can help locate him to come forward.
Those with information are asked to report it to Northumbria Police by calling 999, quoting log NP-20221203-0434. If you wish to pass on information anonymously and be eligible for the £10,000 reward, contact Crimestoppers.