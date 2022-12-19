Derbyshire Police share appeal to find wanted man as murder investigation continues after woman found dead

Northumbria Police are continuing their murder investigation after Michelle Hanson, 47, was found dead at an address in Sunderland on December 3.

Derbyshire Police have shared their appeal to locate Alexander Carr, a suspect in the investigation, who is also from the Sunderland area.

Officers have issued a new image of the 32-year-old, and are urging anyone who can help locate him to come forward.

This is the latest photo of Carr.