Police appeal to trace pair after reports of shoplifting in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate two people in relation to reported shoplifting in a Derbyshire town.
The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of alleged shoplifting in the town.
Officers wish to trace the pictured pair in connection with this, and have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.
Those with information, or who can help locate these individuals, should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*734878:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.