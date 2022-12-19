News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace pair after reports of shoplifting in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate two people in relation to reported shoplifting in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
6 hours ago - 1 min read

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of alleged shoplifting in the town.

Officers wish to trace the pictured pair in connection with this, and have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
Those with information, or who can help locate these individuals, should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*734878:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.