Police appeal to trace pair after reports of shoplifting in Derbyshire town

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of alleged shoplifting in the town.

Officers wish to trace the pictured pair in connection with this, and have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Those with information, or who can help locate these individuals, should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*734878:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101