Police urge public to help them find 14-year-old girl missing from Chesterfield

Casey Cameron was last seen at 5.00pm on Tuesday, September 13 on Stand Road.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build. She has dark brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece hoodie, black leggings, ankle boots and carrying a brown bag when last seen. Casey has her nose pierced.

Any sightings should be reported to the police.

It is believed that Casey may have travelled to Nottingham by train.

If you have seen Casey or know where she might be, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 41 of September 14:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101