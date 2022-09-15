Police urge public to help them find 14-year-old girl missing from Chesterfield
Police are appealing for help locating a teenage girl who is missing from Chesterfield.
Casey Cameron was last seen at 5.00pm on Tuesday, September 13 on Stand Road.
The teenager is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build. She has dark brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece hoodie, black leggings, ankle boots and carrying a brown bag when last seen. Casey has her nose pierced.
It is believed that Casey may have travelled to Nottingham by train.
If you have seen Casey or know where she might be, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 41 of September 14:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.