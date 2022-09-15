Royal super fan spent £2,000 on a tattoo of the Queen to commemorate their meeting in Derbyshire

Debbie Harrington, 55, got the leg inking in 2018 after having a chat with the monarch outside a train station during an official engagement in Derbyshire

They had a chat about Debbie's chihuahua - and the interaction left her "smiling for weeks".

The HR manager who lives in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, shelled out £2k for a portrait of the Queen's face - and she still loves it.

Debbie Harrington's tattoo of the Queen

Debbie said: "I have always been a big supporter of the royal family - the Queen in particular. I love the Queen.

"I met her when she came to Derbyshire to open a textiles factory in 2015.

"I went to see her arrive at the train station. "It was an amazing experience. I felt a bit starstruck. "I didn't know what to say. She was standing right in front of me - so much smaller than I imagined she would be. She said 'hello'. I had my chihuahua with me and she asked about the dog.

"She was very friendly and it felt wonderful to see her in person. It is a moment I will never forget. I was smiling for weeks."

Debbie got the tattoo in 2018 after waiting four months on the waiting list. The tattoo took two days to complete and was inked by Ryan Evans.

She said: "I was looking to turn it into a full sleeve tattoo with all the symbols of being British. "I was thinking about adding Westminster Abbey, London Bridge and other British landmarks. But after having this tattoo take two days, I have never added to it."

Debbie said she was "devastated" after hearing the news of the Queen's death and said the tattoo on her calf is even more special to her now.

She said: "It is one of those things that you think about when getting a tattoo. It is going to be there for life and after this week it feels a lot more special now.