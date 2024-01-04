Police urge public to help efforts to trace missing Derbyshire teenager
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are searching for Jacob, who is missing from his home in South Normanton.
The 17-year-old was last seen at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 3.
He is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build, with mousey brown hair that is shaved on the sides.
Jacob was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark trousers, grey trainers – and may also have a black Hugo Boss coat.
READ THIS: Chesterfield Royal Hospital introduces mask rules after spike in Covid and flu cases – in effort to protect vulnerable patients
Anyone who has seen Jacob, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 849 of January 3:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.