Police urge public to help efforts to trace missing Derbyshire teenager

A police search for a missing Derbyshire teenager is underway – with officers calling on residents who may have spotted him to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
Derbyshire Police are searching for Jacob, who is missing from his home in South Normanton.

The 17-year-old was last seen at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 3.

He is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build, with mousey brown hair that is shaved on the sides.

Jacob was last seen yesterday afternoon.Jacob was last seen yesterday afternoon.
Jacob was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark trousers, grey trainers – and may also have a black Hugo Boss coat.

Anyone who has seen Jacob, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 849 of January 3:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

