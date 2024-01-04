Chesterfield Royal Hospital introduces mask rules after spike in Covid and flu cases – in effort to protect vulnerable patients
Chesterfield Royal Hospital confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, January 3) that masks must now be worn in clinical areas again – after a spike in Covid and flu cases.
A Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “Owing to an increase in the numbers of Covid and flu cases, surgical masks must now we worn in all clinical areas, please.
“This is to help us protect our colleagues and patients. Thank you for keeping everybody safe.”
Masks must be worn in all clinical areas – with the requirement covering side rooms, wards and outpatient clinics.
Those with symptoms of respiratory illness were urged not to visit the site, to help protect the most vulnerable patients at the hospital. Symptoms include high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath and coughing.