New rules around masks have been issued by Chesterfield Royal Hospital amid a rise in Covid and flu cases.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, January 3) that masks must now be worn in clinical areas again – after a spike in Covid and flu cases.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “Owing to an increase in the numbers of Covid and flu cases, surgical masks must now we worn in all clinical areas, please.

“This is to help us protect our colleagues and patients. Thank you for keeping everybody safe.”

Masks need to be worn by those in clinical areas of the hospital.

Masks must be worn in all clinical areas – with the requirement covering side rooms, wards and outpatient clinics.