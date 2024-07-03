Police urge public to aid their efforts to trace missing Chesterfield man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are appealing for aid as they search for Darren, who is missing from Chesterfield.
The 40-year-old was last seen in the Calow area at around 10.00am on July 1.
He is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of a stocky build – with ginger hair. Darren was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue hoodie and mustard coloured trousers.
READ THIS: Fire service confirm cause of blaze at Chesterfield pub – which saw crews from across Derbyshire deployed to scene
If you have seen Darren or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 466 of July 1:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.