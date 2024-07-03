Police urge public to aid their efforts to trace missing Chesterfield man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have called on the public for help as they attempt to locate a missing man from Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for aid as they search for Darren, who is missing from Chesterfield.

The 40-year-old was last seen in the Calow area at around 10.00am on July 1.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of a stocky build – with ginger hair. Darren was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue hoodie and mustard coloured trousers.

If you have seen Darren or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 466 of July 1:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101