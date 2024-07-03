Fire service confirm cause of blaze at Chesterfield pub – which saw crews from across Derbyshire deployed to scene

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:22 BST
The cause of a fire that saw crews from across Derbyshire deployed to a Chesterfield pub has been confirmed.

At 3.44am on Saturday, June 22, firefighters were called to a fire at a public house on Dunston Lane, Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Chesterfield, Dronfield, Staveley and Clay Cross, supported by an aerial ladder platform, attended the incident.

“On arrival, firefighters were met with a well-established fire involving an outdoor decking area that had spread to the ground floor of the public house and nearby parked vehicles.

The Dunston Inn was hit by a blaze - with fire crews from across the county called to the scene.The Dunston Inn was hit by a blaze - with fire crews from across the county called to the scene.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“A joint police and fire investigation concluded the most likely cause of the fire to be accidental due to discarded smoking materials.”

