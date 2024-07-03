Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of a fire that saw crews from across Derbyshire deployed to a Chesterfield pub has been confirmed.

At 3.44am on Saturday, June 22, firefighters were called to a fire at a public house on Dunston Lane, Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Chesterfield, Dronfield, Staveley and Clay Cross, supported by an aerial ladder platform, attended the incident.

“On arrival, firefighters were met with a well-established fire involving an outdoor decking area that had spread to the ground floor of the public house and nearby parked vehicles.

The Dunston Inn was hit by a blaze - with fire crews from across the county called to the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.