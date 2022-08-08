Police team ‘extremely proud’ of officers who saved missing Derbyshire man from drowning in lake

On Saturday, August 6, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook a search for a missing person.

PCSO Turner located the male at the Peter Fidler Nature Reserve in Bolsover – but he was struggling in the water and needed to be rescued.

Another officer, PCSO Galley, entered the water and with assistance from PSCO Turner, managed to help the man to safety.

The officers were able to rescue the man from the lake.