Police team ‘extremely proud’ of officers who saved missing Derbyshire man from drowning in lake

On Saturday, August 6, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook a search for a missing person.
PCSO Turner located the male at the Peter Fidler Nature Reserve in Bolsover – but he was struggling in the water and needed to be rescued.
Another officer, PCSO Galley, entered the water and with assistance from PSCO Turner, managed to help the man to safety.
The Bolsover SNT later praised their colleagues for putting themselves at risk to save the missing man. In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “We are extremely proud of our colleagues for going over and beyond to help this person!”