On July 29, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports that a visitor at the Whitworth Hospital had the catalytic converter stolen from their car. The victim had been on the ward while the offence took place, discovering the theft after returning to the car park.

The SNT are urging anyone who parks on the site to be vigilant. Catalytic converters are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Officers have advised motorists to ask car dealers about locks or guards that are approved by their vehicle manufacturer and tested to the Sold Secure Gold standard.

Visitors to the site are urged to be cautious.

Drivers should also register their converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which makes it harder for thieves to dispose of.

If you witness a catalytic converter theft, call 999 – even if you are unsure, officers would prefer to be informed and decide if a theft is occurring.

If it is safe to do so, take photos of suspects or the number plate of their car. Do not approach suspects at any point, as they have been known to use violence.

If the crime has already happened then you can report it to Derbyshire Police using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101