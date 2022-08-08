On Sunday, August 7, the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they had discovered a cannabis grow at a property in the town.

Officers found that the electrics in the house had been bypassed with what was described as “very amateur wiring”.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Over the weekend the team joined with other SNT officers to attend and clean out a cannabis grow found in a property in Heanor. It’s not only the drugs we look to stop in these grows – it’s the fire risk to other neighbouring properties.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs were cleared from the property by SNT officers.

Investigations are currently ongoing, and residents are urged to report any suspicious activity using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101