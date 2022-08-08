Police uncover cannabis grow at property in Derbyshire town – with ‘very amateur wiring’ causing major fire risk

Police uncovered a cannabis grow in a Derbyshire town – and said the dodgy wiring done by criminals caused a serious fire risk for neighbouring homes.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:59 am

On Sunday, August 7, the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they had discovered a cannabis grow at a property in the town.

Officers found that the electrics in the house had been bypassed with what was described as “very amateur wiring”.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Over the weekend the team joined with other SNT officers to attend and clean out a cannabis grow found in a property in Heanor. It’s not only the drugs we look to stop in these grows – it’s the fire risk to other neighbouring properties.”

The drugs were cleared from the property by SNT officers.

READ THIS: Air ambulance scrambled to crash on Derbyshire’s Snake Pass – amid fears of serious injuries to casualty

Investigations are currently ongoing, and residents are urged to report any suspicious activity using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.