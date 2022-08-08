At 5.53pm on Saturday, August 6, Derbyshire Police reported that the A57 Snake Pass was closed between Ladybower Reservoir and Glossop due to a collision.

A car and a motorbike had crashed on the route, and one of the individuals involved in the accident was feared to have sustained serious injuries.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the area, but emergency services soon determined that the casualty had not suffered any serious injuries. The air ambulance was stood down, the road was reopened later that evening, and those involved are now recovering at home.