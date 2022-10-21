Police searching for missing Derbyshire pensioner find body believed to be that of 84-year-old
Officers searching for a 84-year-old woman missing from Dronfield have found a body they believe to be hers.
Catherine Dilly was reported missing from her home in Stonelow Road on Monday, October 17.
Since then, officers have conducted extensive searches in Dronfield and liaised with colleagues across the border in Sheffield where Catherine had links to.
Sadly, this afternoon (Friday, October 21) officers discovered a body believed to be that of Catherine in Dronfield.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Her family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and supported the search for Catherine.”