The Cherry Tree House care home at Creswell Road, Clowne, was rated inadequate after a recent unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission. The CQC ask three key questions when assessing care facilities – whether the service is safe, well-led and effective. For the first two categories, Cherry Tree House was rated as inadequate, and for the third, it was noted as requiring improvement.

Cherry Tree House is a residential care home operated by Lime Tree Care, providing personal and nursing care for up to 18 people. The service provides support to younger and older adults, and at the time of the CQC inspection, there were seven residents. After a previous inspection, Cherry Tree’s safety was inadequate, and this had not changed since then – which inspectors said left residents at risk of avoidable harm.

The CQC’s latest report said that Cherry Tree House is inadequate overall.

According to inspectors, medicines at the facility were not safely managed. They found multiple instances where staff had not recorded if medicine had been administered or checked if it was taken, for people whose care plans instructed this. Medicines were not always in stock and records showed multiple occasions where medicine had not been available – meaning that people had not always received their medicines as prescribed.

They also found that medicine records had not always been transcribed in line with best practice – leaving residents at risk of not receiving their medicines in accordance with the prescriber's instructions. The report stated that residents were also at risk from inappropriate restraint, and that incident records of physical interventions had not been fully investigated or monitored to determine if the intervention was safe or proportionate.

Inspectors found that residents’ risks were identified in their care records, but appropriate strategies had not always been implemented to mitigate the risk of harm to them or the staff supporting them. Inspectors also said that when a specific trigger had been identified which caused a person to become distressed, appropriate actions had not been taken to reduce the risk of the person experiencing this issue again.

The report also said that one person's care records contained conflicting information regarding their choking risk, but added that environmental risks were well managed.

At a previous inspection, the provider failed to ensure people were safeguarded from abuse and improper treatment. After their most recent inspection, the CQC found enough improvement had been made and the provider was no longer in breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 – but added that systems and processes required embedding to evidence sustained good practice.

In the past, the provider had also been warned for failing to deploy suitably qualified, competent and experienced staff to meet the needs of the people using the service. Again, the CQC found that enough improvement had been made, but needed to see that these systems were embedded to show sustained good practice.

The last inspection saw the facility rated as inadequate in terms of effectiveness, but this was upgraded to requires improvement after their most recent assessment. This meant the effectiveness of people's care, treatment and support did not always achieve good outcomes or was inconsistent.

Specific concerns were raised regarding the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA) – which requires that, as far as possible, people make their own decisions and are helped to do so when needed. When they lack mental capacity to take particular decisions, any made on their behalf must be in their best interests and be as non-restrictive as possible.

Inspectors found that the service was not consistently working within the principles of the MCA. They stated that one person had restrictions in place which were not supported by a mental capacity assessment or ‘best interest decision’. They added that residents had not been offered support to maximise their decision making and records lacked detail of the information used to determine when it had been assessed that a person lacked capacity.

Inspectors also determined that there were still widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership, and that leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care.