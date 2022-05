Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver, who was ‘very drunk’, had ‘remarkably’ run away from the scene on the A52.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “A52 Eastbound. Recovery of a vehicle involved in an earlier collision.

Police have released dramatic video and images after a car was left a ‘complete wreck’ following a Derbyshire crash. Image: Derbyshire police.

"Complete wreck but remarkably the driver managed to run away to a local petrol station. Would it surprise you to learn he was very drunk?”