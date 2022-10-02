Police release CCTV image of missing woman last spotted in Chesterfield on Wednesday
Police are appealing for help to locate a missing woman who was last seen in Chesterfield – and have released a new image of her.
Angela Cowan was last seen in the Calow area of Chesterfield on Wednesday, September 28.
She was captured on CCTV wearing distinctive clothing at around 3.50pm on the same day.
The 47-year-old, who is from the Darley area of Derby, has shoulder length brown hair. She had been wearing a blue cotton floral print t-shirt, grey pyjama bottoms and slippers. She may have been carrying carrier bags.
Anyone who has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 309-290922:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.