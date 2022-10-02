Police release CCTV image of missing woman last spotted in Chesterfield on Wednesday

Angela Cowan was last seen in the Calow area of Chesterfield on Wednesday, September 28.

She was captured on CCTV wearing distinctive clothing at around 3.50pm on the same day.

The 47-year-old, who is from the Darley area of Derby, has shoulder length brown hair. She had been wearing a blue cotton floral print t-shirt, grey pyjama bottoms and slippers. She may have been carrying carrier bags.

Angela was last sighted on Wednesday in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 309-290922:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101