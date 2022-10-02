News you can trust since 1855
Police release CCTV image of missing woman last spotted in Chesterfield on Wednesday

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing woman who was last seen in Chesterfield – and have released a new image of her.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 3:28 pm

Angela Cowan was last seen in the Calow area of Chesterfield on Wednesday, September 28.

She was captured on CCTV wearing distinctive clothing at around 3.50pm on the same day.

The 47-year-old, who is from the Darley area of Derby, has shoulder length brown hair. She had been wearing a blue cotton floral print t-shirt, grey pyjama bottoms and slippers. She may have been carrying carrier bags.

Angela was last sighted on Wednesday in Chesterfield.

Anyone who has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 309-290922:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

