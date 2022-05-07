Police launch “urgent” appeal to find missing Derbyshire vulnerable adult

Daniel, 51, was last seen at 5pm on Thursday - however he was spotted on CCTV leaving his address in Applewood Close on a bike at around 7.55am on Friday morning.

He wears glasses and was understood to be wearing black jeans and a dark fleece jacket and white trainers – the bike he was riding is black with white writing on it.

Police said: “Daniel is a vulnerable adult who requires medication and it is urgent that we locate him to ensure he is safe and well.

“If you have seen him or know where he may be please contact us quoting reference 239 of 7 May.”

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – online contact form

If you are deaf or hard of hearing you can also text on 07800 002414 or email [email protected]