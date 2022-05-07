Police hunt cyclist over Chesterfield robbery of e-bike worth over £4,000

Police are hunting the man in this photo after a cyclist was robbed of an e-bike worth over £4,000

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 12:04 pm

On April 27 around 11am a group of five men approached the male cyclist, in his 20s, on the the Holmebrook Valley Trail close to the junction of Monkey Park and Chester Street.

After stealing the Sur-Ron LBX On Road pedal assisted e-bike – which can sell for over £4,000 – they ran off in the direction of Chester Street.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured – who it is hoped may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Police want to speak with this man

Anyone with any information about his identity is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods:

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

• Phone – call 101

