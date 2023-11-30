Police launch appeal to help trace teen missing from their home in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged the public to help their efforts to find a missing Derbyshire teenager last seen earlier this week.

Kai was last seen at home in Ilkeston at about 7.00pm on Tuesday, November 28.

The 15-year-old is white, with short hair that is now dark in colour, and was thought to have been wearing a dark tracksuit, a grey or silver puffer coat and light blue trainers.

Anyone who knows where Kai is now, or those with information that may help, can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1200 of November 28:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101