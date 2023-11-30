Police launch appeal to help trace teen missing from their home in Derbyshire town
Kai was last seen at home in Ilkeston at about 7.00pm on Tuesday, November 28.
The 15-year-old is white, with short hair that is now dark in colour, and was thought to have been wearing a dark tracksuit, a grey or silver puffer coat and light blue trainers.
Anyone who knows where Kai is now, or those with information that may help, can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1200 of November 28:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.