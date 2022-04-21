Police issue ‘urgent appeal’ to help find missing man believed to have travelled into Derbyshire

Officers are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is thought to have travelled into Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 5:01 pm

Christopher Howard, 37, was reported missing from Nottingham on Wednesday, April 20. He is, however, believed to have travelled to Glossop.

Christopher is described as white, of slim build and with short brown hair. Officers are concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Christopher or have any information about where he might be, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 612-200422:

Christopher was last seen in Nottingham, but officers believe he may now be in Glossop.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Phone – call 101

