The bike was parked on the driveway of a house in Ray Street, Heanor when it was set alight at about 5.00am on Wednesday, April 20.
The flames spread to the front door of the house, causing damage.
Other small fires were discovered elsewhere in the town at around the same time. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*22293:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.